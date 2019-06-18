Aer Lingus orders six new 'narrowbody' planes to carry passengers on long-haul flights

AER LINGUS IS set to grow its fleet to the tune of €600 million with an order of six new planes from Airbus, it was announced today.

International Airlines Group (IAG), which owns Aer Lingus, said the Airbus A321XLR planes would be used for long-haul flights beyond the east coast of the US and Canada.

Airbus launched the new aircraft model, with a range of 4,700 nautical miles, at the Paris airshow, while the first delivery of the planes is scheduled for 2023.

The airline group also ordered eight of the planes, which come with a price tag of around €127 million each, for Spanish airline Iberia.

Although the planes are designed for long-haul flights, capable of travelling from Rome to New York direct, they will feature just one central aisle, similar to those on planes used short-haul flights.

In a statement, IAG said: “Each aircraft will be fitted with economy and business cabins including full flat seats. They will also feature the same gate-to-gate in-flight entertainment, internet connectivity and ambient lighting as new generation long-haul aircraft.

“The A321XLR has the same unit cost as a widebody, longhaul aircraft which will enable profitable network expansion,” Willie Walsh, IAG chief executive said.

“This will strengthen both Dublin and Madrid hubs providing new transatlantic routes and additional flexibility for connecting passengers. These aircrafts will also bring further cost efficiencies and environmental benefits.”