Monday 6 March 2023
Alamy Stock Photo
# Aer Lingus
Aer Lingus website and app restored after suffering tech issues for two hours
The webiste and app were out of operation from approximately 11:30am to 1:30pm today.
2.5k
3
Updated 5 minutes ago

LAST UPDATE | 5 minutes ago

AER LINGUS’S WEBSITE and mobile app are back in operation having been down from approximately 11:30am to 1:30pm, leaving some customers with error messages while they were halfway through booking flights.

During this period, the airline’s website stated that Aer Lingus’s “website and mobile app are currently unavailable while a scheduled upgrade is in progress”.

However, the company’s Twitter account has told customers that their tech team are working to resolved the problem, seemingly indicating that the issue was unexpected.

 A customer service employee told The Journal that a “technical issue is preventing customers from self-servicing online”.

“This is under investigation with Aer Lingus’s technical team and hoped to be resolved soon.”

