Aer Lingus website and app restored after suffering tech issues for two hours

LAST UPDATE | 5 minutes ago
AER LINGUS’S WEBSITE and mobile app are back in operation having been down from approximately 11:30am to 1:30pm, leaving some customers with error messages while they were halfway through booking flights.
During this period, the airline’s website stated that Aer Lingus’s “website and mobile app are currently unavailable while a scheduled upgrade is in progress”.
However, the company’s Twitter account has told customers that their tech team are working to resolved the problem, seemingly indicating that the issue was unexpected.
Hi Susan, our tech team are working on this and hope to resolve this shortly. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.— Aer Lingus (@AerLingus) March 6, 2023
A customer service employee told The Journal that a “technical issue is preventing customers from self-servicing online”.
“This is under investigation with Aer Lingus’s technical team and hoped to be resolved soon.”
