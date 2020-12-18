#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Friday 18 December 2020
Advertisement

New affordable housing plan will see State take 30% stake in homes of first-time buyers

The affordable housing scheme will go to Cabinet next week.

By Christina Finn Friday 18 Dec 2020, 6:57 PM
59 minutes ago 4,491 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5305251
Image: Shutterstock/Albert Pego
Image: Shutterstock/Albert Pego

THE GOVERNMENT’S NEW affordable housing plan that will see the State take up to 30% equity in a home with a first-time buyer is set to go to Cabinet next week.

The long promised new scheme will have no arbitrary salary caps, Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has said.

The introduction of a shared equity scheme will be in conjunction with the Help-To-Buy initiative and will assist those buyers currently locked out of the market.

Under the scheme the state takes an equity loan share of up to 30% in your home while the owner takes out a mortgage with a bank on the remainder as usual.

It will be open to all new build homes subject to price caps and is targeted at first time buyers with some exemptions for separated individuals.

The government believes the new support will save potential owners up to €11,000 per year in rent and in the long term save the state rental support payments.

Related Reads

16.12.20 Taoiseach told he is living in a world of 'make believe' by ignoring the reality of the housing crisis
26.11.20 Opinion: It's time for courage - Rebuilding Ireland is dysfunctional and must be replaced

It is expected that it will also be subject to house price caps.

While the final details of the scheme are being negotiated with stakeholders and will be subject to state aid approval from the EU Commission, the plan is set to be approved by Cabinet in next Tuesday and will come before the Dáil in early 2021.

The launch of the scheme will take place in the summer 2021.

The minister says the scheme will boost housing supply as it helps to guarantee sales by bridging the gap between the Central Bank rules and the actual cost of a home for ordinary income families.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

An initial €75 million has been set aside by the government for the scheme for 2021, and will be boosted with additional private investment.

The minister says this is separate to the €135 million being invested in the cost rental affordable measure and €150 million for the Help-To-Buy scheme.

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie