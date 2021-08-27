Australia pulled troops out of Kabul over 'very clear intelligence' of an impending attack

AUSTRALIA PULLED ALL of its troops out of Afghanistan shortly before the Kabul airport bombings after receiving “very clear intelligence” of an impending attack.

Two blasts that struck crowds outside the Afghan capital’s airport yesterday killed dozens of people, including 13 US troops.

The Islamic State group has said it carried out the attack.

Defence Minister Peter Dutton said the Australian authorities had sent warnings in text messages yesterday to Australian citizens and those in the area of the attack.

“There was very clear intelligence that ISKP intended to strike and strike hard, and they have done that,” he told Nine Network television, referring to an Islamic State-affiliated group active in parts of south and central Asia.

“These are people that are even more extreme than the Taliban and are basically at war with the Taliban. So it is a horribly complex situation,” Dutton said.

“I am very pleased and relieved that our soldiers have departed from Kabul and we took the decision to lift the last of our people yesterday and they are safely in the United Arab Emirates.”

Western intelligence agencies had warned of an imminent attack yesterday, with US President Joe Biden citing a terrorist threat from the regional chapter of the IS jihadist group.

But crowds still gathered, with just five days until the deadline set by the United States to end the airlifts out of the city.

A witness told AFP that “total panic” erupted after the first explosion, with Taliban guards who were securing areas outside the airport also taken by surprise.

“The Taliban then started firing in the air to disperse the crowd at the gate,” said the witness, who was also trying to get into the airport in the hope of fleeing.

“I saw a man rushing with an injured baby in his hands.”

More than 100,000 people have fled Afghanistan via the US-led evacuation, with Afghans terrified of life under the new rule of the hardline Islamist Taliban.

The Taliban have tolerated the US forces conducting the airlift, but the IS jihadists are bitter rivals.

The devices were detonated as the sun started to set, claiming the lives of dozens of Afghans, as well as 13 US soldiers.

The Pentagon said one explosion was at the Abbey Gate of Kabul airport, and at least one more blast hit the nearby Baron Hotel.

The military death toll amounted to the worst single-day loss for the Pentagon in Afghanistan since 2011.

The Italian NGO Emergency said the hospital it operates in Kabul had been overwhelmed by a “massive influx” of more than 60 casualties, 16 of whom were pronounced dead on arrival.

Dutton said Australian Defence Force troops had now halted evacuations because of the dangers on the ground.

“In that situation, we cannot continue to put our ADF personnel and their lives at risk. And that is the situation, the reality of what is on the ground at the moment, which has not made it possible for us to lift more people out,” he said.

“As we have seen overnight and as the intelligence continues to indicate, more terrorist attacks are likely. People should avoid gatherings. They should avoid public places. And they should be very careful of their own safety and security in what is a war-like condition.”

© AFP 2021