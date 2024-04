WHEN BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN wraps up the Irish leg of his tour next month, he will have performed to one million fans across the island of Ireland throughout his long career, music promoter Peter Aiken said.

The concert promoter said that very few artists have sold one million tickets in Ireland, north and south of the border.

Springsteen will play a number of gigs in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland next month.

Fans are advised to only buy tickets from official channels, as there may be bogus sellers in operation.

The 74-year-old American rock star, who has been performing concerts in the Republic and Northern Ireland for 40 years, will perform in Belfast, Kilkenny, Cork and Dublin as part of his world tour.

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will take to the stage at Boucher Road in Belfast on 9 May, Nowlan Park in Kilkenny on 12 May, Pairc Ui Chaoimh in Cork on 16 May and Croke Park in Dublin on 19 May.

“One million people in Ireland will have been to see him. It’s phenomenal,” Aiken said.

The gig boss also said Springsteen’s Irish fans are among the youngest in the world.

“I think young people listen to him with their parents. They are in the car and then eventually they do like it,” he told the PA news agency.

“I said that to my kids when they were listening to Bob Dylan, that one day you will like it, and they do now.

“There’s people my age at the concerts but there’s a lot of young people who go too, it’s great. It’s just the way we are here.”

Asked if he has sleepless nights over the financial risks of hosting major artists, Aiken said: “Oh yeah.

I get anxious, the world is anxious.

“It’s things like the weather, the weather is crazy.

“You are anxious about everything you want. You’ve sold that amount of tickets, you want people to have the best, you want them to come and enjoy it.

“You want the stewards to do a good job, you want the guards to do a good job, and the catering people. You want everyone to do a good job and most importantly you want Springsteen to love it.

“People love him.”

Around 80,000 fans will fill Croke Park on 19 May.

Concert fans were reminded that the stadium is in a residential area and have been urged to be respectful of residents’ property.

Fans have also been urged to use public transport to get to the concert, and to use buses, Dart and the Luas.

People have been advised to plan their route and how they will get to the venue and to check their tickets to establish where they are entering Croke Park.

Shane Mates, head of operations at Aiken Promotions, said Springsteen and his band will play for around three hours.

He said Croke Park will open at 5pm, with the concert starting at 7pm.