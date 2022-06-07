#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 7 June 2022
The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Lauren Boland Tuesday 7 Jun 2022, 4:55 PM
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #UKRAINE Russia began returning the bodies of Ukrainian fighters who were killed at the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol.

2. #NORTHERN IRELAND Stormont could be recalled again to try to elect a speaker if a petition attracts the necessary support from MLAs.

3. #CHARGED The EU agreed the text of a proposed law requiring a standard cable for all smartphones, tablets and laptops sold in member states.

4. #WESTMINSTER UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised to cut taxes after surviving a vote of confidence in which more than 40% of Tory MPs indicated they had lost faith in him.

5. #CENSUS Early results from the census are due to be published in two weeks, giving insight into the first population-wide survey since 2016.

