The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #UKRAINE Russia began returning the bodies of Ukrainian fighters who were killed at the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol.
2. #NORTHERN IRELAND Stormont could be recalled again to try to elect a speaker if a petition attracts the necessary support from MLAs.
3. #CHARGED The EU agreed the text of a proposed law requiring a standard cable for all smartphones, tablets and laptops sold in member states.
4. #WESTMINSTER UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised to cut taxes after surviving a vote of confidence in which more than 40% of Tory MPs indicated they had lost faith in him.
5. #CENSUS Early results from the census are due to be published in two weeks, giving insight into the first population-wide survey since 2016.
