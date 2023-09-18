EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #SPINAL SURGERY The HSE has commissioned an external review into elements of paediatric care at Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) at Temple Street after one child died and others suffered serious post-surgery complications following spinal surgery.

2. #RUSSELL BRAND The UK’s Metropolitan Police confirmed that it has received a report of an alleged sexual assault following news reports about Russell Brand.

3. #SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT Taoiseach Leo Varadkar told world leaders that we are not where “we would wish to be” on the delivery of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals at a summit in New York.

4. #LIBYA FLOODS A Libyan state prosecutor revealed that experts have warned about the structural integrity of the twin dams in Derna for years.

5. #RENT Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris is pushing for the rent tax credit to be doubled from €500 to €1000 in this year’s Budget and for a discrepancy in accessing the credit to be tweaked so that more students and their parents can benefit from it.