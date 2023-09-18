Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Monday 18 September 2023 Dublin: 14°C
GOOD EVENING
The 5 at 5 Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…
703
2
35 minutes ago

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #SPINAL SURGERY The HSE has commissioned an external review into elements of paediatric care at Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) at Temple Street after one child died and others suffered serious post-surgery complications following spinal surgery.

2. #RUSSELL BRAND The UK’s Metropolitan Police confirmed that it has received a report of an alleged sexual assault following news reports about Russell Brand.

3. #SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT Taoiseach Leo Varadkar told world leaders that we are not where “we would wish to be” on the delivery of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals at a summit in New York.

4. #LIBYA FLOODS A Libyan state prosecutor revealed that experts have warned about the structural integrity of the twin dams in Derna for years.

5. #RENT Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris is pushing for the rent tax credit to be doubled from €500 to €1000 in this year’s Budget and for a discrepancy in accessing the credit to be tweaked so that more students and their parents can benefit from it.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie
@laurenanna_1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
2
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     