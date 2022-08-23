The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #PROPERTY Minister of State Robert Troy said he failed to do his “due diligence” when signing his members’ interests returns.
2. #UKRAINE Fears have been raised of possible escalation by Russia ahead of Ukraine’s independence day tomorrow.
3. #LEBANON Another section of silos collapsed at Beirut Port two years after the devastating explosion that shook the city.
4. #TOWER A company has applied for planning permission to build a 24-storey structure in Dublin, which would be the city’s tallest building.
5. #DESIGNS A researcher discovered megalithic art on a stone in Co Limerick that was previously covered by moss.
