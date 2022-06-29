The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
1. #WAR Ukraine has requested Irish troops to train its soldiers in how to remove Russian mines from battlefields.
2. #KATHLEEN THOMPSON A mother who was killed by a soldier in Derry, 1971 was shot in “unjustified” circumstances, a coroner has ruled.
3. #TEXAS Medical examiners have potentially identified 34 of the 51 victims after the discovery of an abandoned lorry trailer in San Antonio.
4. #COST OF LIVING Dublin is the 49th most expensive city in the world for international employees, according to a new survey.
5. #SERVICE CHARGE A new law will ban service charges in hospitality unless the income is going directly to staff.
