The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #WAR Ukraine has requested Irish troops to train its soldiers in how to remove Russian mines from battlefields.

2. #KATHLEEN THOMPSON A mother who was killed by a soldier in Derry, 1971 was shot in “unjustified” circumstances, a coroner has ruled.

3. #TEXAS Medical examiners have potentially identified 34 of the 51 victims after the discovery of an abandoned lorry trailer in San Antonio.

4. #COST OF LIVING Dublin is the 49th most expensive city in the world for international employees, according to a new survey.

5. #SERVICE CHARGE A new law will ban service charges in hospitality unless the income is going directly to staff.