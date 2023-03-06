Domestic abuse accommodation to be increased under new state agency

MINISTER FOR JUSTICE Simon Harris has secured Government approval for the drafting of legislation to create a statutory agency dedicated to tackling and reducing domestic, sexual and gender-based violence.

It follows the government’s decision last June that an agency should be established under the remit of the Department of Justice to deliver on commitments under Zero Tolerance, the Third National Strategy on Domestic, Sexual and Gender Based Violence (DSGBV).

The minister has said that the agency will be up and running by next January.

One of its key responsibilities will be overseeing and supporting the provision of refuge accommodation for victims to help deliver on the government’s commitment to double the number of refuge places and increase the number of safe homes and other accommodation over the duration of the Zero Tolerance plan.

Under a 2019 agreement called the Istanbul Convention, governments across Europe could decide to provide either one refuge space for every 10,000 adults, or they could provide one refuge space for every 10,000 women.

Ireland chose the option providing the lesser number of refuge spaces, one space per 10,000 women in Ireland.

The establishment of the agency will also aim to ensure that there is permanent structure to help deliver further refuge accommodation over the long term.

To assist with this, the new agency will prepare and publish standards for service provision and governance in respect of the DSGBV services and accommodation, and monitor adherence to those standards.

The core functions of the agency as set out in the newly-published General Scheme also include setting standards for services and refuges, disseminating information on DSGBV and commissioning research.

Minister Harris said that the agency would “bring the dedicated and expert focus that is needed to tackle this serious and complex societal issue”.

“Publishing the General Scheme is a significant milestone on that path, and I wish to thank colleagues and the sector for their support for this important work,” he said.

“This sends a clear message from Government that domestic and gender based violence will never be tolerated. I want to thank my colleague Minister McEntee for leading on this as part of the Zero Tolerance strategy.”

The new legislation has been guided by engagement with the Department of Children and Tusla, from whom the new agency will take over the provision of services to DSGBV victims.

The General Scheme of the Bill will now be referred to the Justice Committee for pre-legislative scrutiny and is expected to begin its progression through the Houses with a view to enactment before the end of the year.