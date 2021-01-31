#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 4°C Sunday 31 January 2021
Man arrested and cannabis seized after aggravated burglary in Limerick

Cash and a number of items were taken from the residence.

By Órla Ryan Sunday 31 Jan 2021, 7:53 AM
A MAN IN his 20s has been arrested by gardaí investigating an aggravated burglary that occurred in Limerick yesterday morning.

Two people, believed to be armed with a knife, are reported to have entered a residential property and threatened the occupant at about 7am yesterday.

Cash and a number of items of property were taken from the residence.

Following enquiries, gardaí carried out a search of a residential property in the Mount Kenneth Place area of Limerick and arrested the man.

During the course of this search, €20,000 worth of cannabis (pending analysis) and drug paraphernalia was seized.

The man was taken to Henry Street Garda station where he is currently being under section four of the Criminal Justice Act.

Investigations are ongoing.

