Man due in court over aggravated burglary in Dundalk this morning

A MAN IN his 20′s has been arrested and charged in connection with an aggravated burglary in Dundalk, Co Louth this morning.
The incident was reported to Gardaí at 6:30 this morning when the man entered into a home in Coxes Demesne armed with a hammer.
He threatened a female resident and left the house with a sum of cash and car keys. No injuries to the person or the property were reported.
He fled the scene in the residents’ car and was later arrested by Gardaí a short time later. The resident’s car has since been recovered.
The man was detained in Dundalk Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, and will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice later this morning.
Comments closed for legal reasons
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS