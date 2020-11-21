#Open journalism No news is bad news

Man due in court over aggravated burglary in Dundalk this morning

The incident was first reported to the Gardaí at 6:30 this morning.

By Tadgh McNally Saturday 21 Nov 2020, 11:09 AM
A MAN IN his 20′s has been arrested and charged in connection with an aggravated burglary in Dundalk, Co Louth this morning.

The incident was reported to Gardaí at 6:30 this morning when the man entered into a home in Coxes Demesne armed with a hammer.

He threatened a female resident and left the house with a sum of cash and car keys. No injuries to the person or the property were reported.

He fled the scene in the residents’ car and was later arrested by Gardaí a short time later. The resident’s car has since been recovered.

The man was detained in Dundalk Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, and will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice later this morning.

