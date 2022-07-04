#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 4 July 2022
Man (60s) seriously injured during aggravated burglary in Carlow

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

By Sarah McGuinness Monday 4 Jul 2022, 4:32 PM
GARDAÍ IN CARLOW are appealing for information on an aggravated burglary that has left a man in his 60s seriously injured.

At approximately 11.00pm on Saturday, 2 July, a man was assaulted by three males at his home in the Sleaty Street area, Graiguecullen, Co Carlow.

A sum of money was taken from the property and the men fled the scene in a car.

The injured man has been taken to St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny to be treated for severe but non-life threatening injuries.

Investigations into the burglary are ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information on this incident to come forward.

They are particularly interested in information on a white Opel or Vauxhall Insignia type car seen in the Duggan Avenue and Sleaty Street area between 10.45pm and 11.30pm on the on the night in question and urge any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, from this time to make this footage available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

