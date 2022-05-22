Two men arrested after Garda investigation of aggravated burglary in Meath

GARDAI HAVE ARRESTED two men following an investigation of an aggravated burglary in Meath this week.

The burglary took place at a residence in the Hill of Down near the Royal Canal.

Gardaí conducted a search operation under warrant at a residential property in Athlone last night. A number of items were seized and the two men, aged 40 and 21, were arrested.

The pair remain in custody in Kells Garda station and investigations are ongoing.

