Investigation launched after robbery involving four men who threatened resident with a hurley

AN INVESTIGATION HAS been launched after a resident at a house in Meath was threatened with a hurley during a burglary last night.

Four men entered a house in the Kilberry area of Navan at around 9.30pm while the occupants were home.

One of the men threatened a resident with a hurley although no injuries were sustained in the incident.

The men made off with a sum of cash and jewellery.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Navan Garda Station on 046 9036100, the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.