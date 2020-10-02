#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 2 October 2020
Three people arrested over aggravated burglary at domestic residence in Mullingar

The incident happened at around 2pm on 19 September.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 2 Oct 2020, 12:01 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes

THREE PEOPLE HAVE been arrested in relation to an aggravated burglary that took place in Mullingar, Co Westmeath last month. 

At around 2pm on 19 September, a number of people forced their way into a domestic residence in the Ballinea area of Mullingar. 

The suspected offenders proceeded to take the homeowner’s vehicle and some personal items from the house. 

Gardaí attached to the detective branch in Mullingar carried out a number of searches in the midlands yesterday. 

A woman, aged in her 70s, and two men, aged in their 20s and 40s, were arrested during the course of these searches. 

They are currently being detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939 in Mullingar and Tullamore Garda Stations respectively. 

Gardaí are continuing to appeal to the public for any information in relation to this matter. 

Anyone who was in the Ballinea area, or anyone that availed of the carpark facilities at the Royal Canal, Grange South in Mullingar between 12pm and 2pm on 19 September, is asked to contact Mullingar Garda Station on 044 938 4000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station. 

Investigations are ongoing.

Hayley Halpin
