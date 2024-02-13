Car stolen after two people, armed with knife, enter Co Mayo home and threaten man

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses after two people, armed with a knife, entered a Co Mayo home and stole a number of items including a car.

The incident happened between 7pm and 7.30pm yesterday in Killasser, Swinford.

Two people, armed with what is understood to be a knife, entered the property and threatened the male occupant of the house.

No one was injured during the course of the incident.

A number of items were stolen from the house and the suspects fled the scene in the homeowner’s vehicle.

The stolen vehicle was recovered yesterday evening in Coolaney, Co Sligo.

An incident room has now been established at Ballina Garda Station.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them.

Any road users who were travelling in the vicinity of Killasser, Aclare, Tobercurry, Coolaney and surrounding areas yesterday evening between 6pm and 8.30pm and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone who saw a 2004 Toyota Land Cruiser travelling in these areas is also asked to contact gardaí.

People with information in relation to the incident are asked to contact Ballina Garda Station on 096 20560, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.