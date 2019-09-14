This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Saturday 14 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Calls for no more 'posturing and game playing' as minister convenes beef dispute talks

Minister Michael Creed said it’s important both sides enter talks with a “firm intention to reach agreement”.

By Sean Murray Saturday 14 Sep 2019, 8:17 AM
1 hour ago 2,043 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4809442
Michael Creed (right) has convened the talks for today.
Image: Eamonn Farrell
Michael Creed (right) has convened the talks for today.
Michael Creed (right) has convened the talks for today.
Image: Eamonn Farrell

MINISTER FOR AGRICULTURE Michael Creed will today convene talks with farmers and meat processors as efforts step up in a bid to end the ongoing beef prices dispute, saying “now is the time to take a step back from entrenched positions”. 

The row centres around the prices farmer are getting for cattle which are down considerably on last year. The dispute has seen unofficial pickets by farmers at processing facilities around the country.

Meat processors have taken injunctions against protesters to try to clear the way for their trucks to move in and out of facilities, with the most recent injunction ruling yesterday permanently preventing protesters from blockading a premises in the midlands.

Meat Industry Ireland (MII) has claimed that 3,000 employees at meat processing plants around the country have been “temporarily laid off” as a result of the dispute.

The chairman of the Beef Plan Movement – an association of farmers campaigning for higher prices for their produce -  Eamon Corley told TheJournal.ie last week that “factories are going to have to realise that a sustainable price for farmers is going to have to be secured”.

He added that in any talks “there has to be an avenue for price to be discussed”. 

In confirming the talks today, Minister Creed said it was important both sides today take a “positive approach towards resolving their differences”. 

“I expect all sides to recognise the urgency of the current situation, and to enter talks in good faith and with a firm intention to reach agreement,” he said. 

The Irish Farming Association has welcomed the talks taking place today.

“Meat Industry Ireland and the minister must come forward with concrete and substantive proposals to resolve the issues and improve the position of farmers,” he said.

We can’t afford to spend any time on posturing and game playing.  We need to get this solved this weekend.

Sinn Féin MEP Matt Carthy also put the pressure on Minister Creed to bring forward “real and meaningful proposals” today. 

“The key to the resolution of this dispute is to ensure the sustainability of livelihoods for Irish beef farmers and that means tackling and resolving the issue of the price they receive for their produce and the dominant position of the factories and retailers in the market chain,” he said. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie