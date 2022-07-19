Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 20°C Tuesday 19 July 2022
Advertisement

Minister says it's up to all departments to cut emissions if Ireland is to meet carbon budgets

The country agreed its first carbon budgets earlier this year.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 19 Jul 2022, 9:17 AM
26 minutes ago 915 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5820726
Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue.
Image: RollingNews.ie
Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue.
Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue.
Image: RollingNews.ie

AGRICULTURE MINISTER CHARLIE McConalogue has said “you’d be forgiven for thinking that agriculture is a bogeyman in Ireland” in relation to carbon emissions. 

Speaking on Morning Ireland, McConalogue said that his department will be seeking to strike an appropriate balance in relation to continuing to back family farms to do food production, but to “take every step we possibly can to minimise emissions”.

Ireland has a number of climate targets in place all centred around the requirement to slash greenhouse gas emissions by 51% by 2030 and reach net zero emissions by 2050. 

The country agreed its first carbon budgets earlier this year which set out an overall limit on emissions that the country must stay under to reach crucial climate goals. 

McConalogue said that he wants to be able to support farmers while also hitting the carbon targets he has been set. 

He said: “We are one of the most sustainable food producing nations in the world. But we want to get even better at that and we want to be the best in terms of the the lowest emissions profile.

“Look at the opportunities that are there for example, in relation to backing farm families in relation to energy production, for example, through solar and also through biomethane production.”

McConalogue added that it is the duty of each department to reduce its carbon footprint. 

“There are very significant targets there in relation to transport and the electrification of our car fleet. And that’s what is ongoing. It was encouraging to see that now in terms of new cars this year that half of the cars are either electric or hybrid and that’s something we need to see.

“Every sector is going to have to play its part.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie