Minister says it's up to all departments to cut emissions if Ireland is to meet carbon budgets

AGRICULTURE MINISTER CHARLIE McConalogue has said “you’d be forgiven for thinking that agriculture is a bogeyman in Ireland” in relation to carbon emissions.

Speaking on Morning Ireland, McConalogue said that his department will be seeking to strike an appropriate balance in relation to continuing to back family farms to do food production, but to “take every step we possibly can to minimise emissions”.

Ireland has a number of climate targets in place all centred around the requirement to slash greenhouse gas emissions by 51% by 2030 and reach net zero emissions by 2050.

The country agreed its first carbon budgets earlier this year which set out an overall limit on emissions that the country must stay under to reach crucial climate goals.

McConalogue said that he wants to be able to support farmers while also hitting the carbon targets he has been set.

He said: “We are one of the most sustainable food producing nations in the world. But we want to get even better at that and we want to be the best in terms of the the lowest emissions profile.

“Look at the opportunities that are there for example, in relation to backing farm families in relation to energy production, for example, through solar and also through biomethane production.”

McConalogue added that it is the duty of each department to reduce its carbon footprint.

“There are very significant targets there in relation to transport and the electrification of our car fleet. And that’s what is ongoing. It was encouraging to see that now in terms of new cars this year that half of the cars are either electric or hybrid and that’s something we need to see.

“Every sector is going to have to play its part.”