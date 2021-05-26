Fishermen angry over Brexit and new quotas are sailing into Cork to march on Taoiseach's office

Source: Niall O'Connor/The Journal

THE AGRICULTURE MINISTER has acknowledged that fishermen face challenging conditions post-Brexit, as a protest flotilla of fishermen gathered at Roches Point in Cork Harbour to protest against reduced quotas.

The fishermen are travelling up the River Lee to march on Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s office in Cork, where a letter from fishermen will be delivered.

Fishermen are protesting the conditions they face under the Brexit deal agreed before Christmas, and a gradual decrease in quota amounts for Irish fishermen.

The Government has set up a taskforce to examine the issue.

An estimated 50 fishing vessels are taking part in the protest this morning, some of which started hooting as it passed a nearby naval base.

When asked about the protest on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Minister for Agriculture and the Marine Charlie McConalogue acknowledged that the Brexit trade deal will see a 15% reduction on fishing quotas between now and 2026.

“Obviously Brexit posed a massive threat to fisheries, a third of all the fish we catch was caught in British waters, so a no-deal would have been quite disastrous for the sector.

“But that’s not to take away at all from the outcome that has impacted fisheries in a way that it hasn’t impacted other parts of the economy.

“And that’s why I’ve established a taskforce to bring together all of the voices in the sector to advise the government how we can invest in the sector in the time ahead, how we can mitigate the impact that’s there and also maximise what is a tremendous marine resource we have,” he said.

Fisherman Joe McGuinness told RTÉ Radio One that it’s “very frustrating when you see French and Spanish vessels fishing beside you [in Irish waters] that have 10 times the catch you do”.

“Every year the quota is cut,” he says. “It’s not enough to keep boats viable.”

Dinah Busher, whose trawler has sank, said: “We’re still in trouble, we still owe money. If we were a Spanish or French trawler we wouldn’t have owed as much money as we do now.

“My family is struggling. Standing here today, we’re proud to see it. They talk about the fish being in danger, but obviously its the fishermen that are the endangered in Ireland.”

Earlier this month, fishermen threatened to block the nation’s busiest ports over an EU audit which resulted in changes to how landed fish are weighed and distributed.