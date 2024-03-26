Drew Harris says tricolour was 'abused' when it was draped over Pearse McAuley's coffin

GARDA COMMISSIONER DREW Harris has said the tricolour was “abused and disrespected” after the flag was draped over former IRA member Pearse McAuley’s coffin last week.

Harris said it was “outrageous” to see the flag used to commemorate the death of McAuley, who was convicted of killing Detective Garda Jerry McCabe during an attempted robbery in Adare, Co Limerick in 1996.

McAuley, who was also convicted for stabbing his estranged wife Pauline Tully (who is now a Sinn Féin TD) multiple times, was buried in Strabane last week.

“I know that the hurt that this will represent for the family and it’s beyond our understanding why the national flag is placed on a c such a coffin of such an individual,” Harris told reporters at the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI) annual conference in Westport, Co Mayo.

The commissioner noted remarks by Simon Harris who referenced the incident and spoke of the need to “take back our flag” in his first party address as Fine Gael leader over the weekend.

Speaking today, the garda boss said that it was regrettable that the “national flag has been abused and disrespected” in this way.

However, despite the use of the tricolour on coffins being an offence if used for non-military or certain political funerals, Harris said An Garda Síochána cannot take any action over the matter as it took place within a different jurisdiction.

AGSI President Paul Curran added to the criticism, describing it as “outrageous” and “a move that completely undermines the Garda organisation and our work protecting the citizens of this State.”

Curran paid tribute to the late Detective Garda Jerry McCabe during his speech.

“We also think about our AGSI colleague Sgt John McCabe who carries on the great work of his father in Limerick, and who is with us today at conference.”

Garda oversight

Harris’ appearance at this week’s AGSI conference comes amid calls by garda middle management for a major overhaul of the force’s discipline system.

Top of the agenda for the 170 delegates who represent 31 AGSI Branches is the recruitment and retention crisis, along with what the AGSI describe as “never-ending and over-burdensome oversight” facing its members when doing their job.

The AGSI has also called for a review of the Garda suspension policy that will dominate debate.

Responding to reporters today, Harris said he agreed that discipline of gardaí needed to be dealt with “quickly” when cases arise.

“I think there are learnings for us and around recent investigations, and we’ll wish to make sure that we can work with them and speed up the process,” Harris said.

Westport reporting by Niall O’Connor