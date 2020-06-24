This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 24 June, 2020
Ahmaud Arbery: grand jury indicts three men in murder case of unarmed black jogger

The 25-year-old was shot dead on 23 February while running in a residential area of Brunswick, Georgia.

By AFP Wednesday 24 Jun 2020, 10:59 PM
10 minutes ago 1,093 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5132362

or-naacp-holds-eulogy-for-black-america Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

THE THREE MEN arrested after the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, a young black jogger in the southern United States, were formally indicted on murder charges by a grand jury today. 

Arbery, 25, was shot dead on 23 February while running in a residential area of Brunswick, Georgia, which has a long history of segregation. 

For more than two months, local police did not make any arrests. It was only when video of the killing went viral on social media at the beginning of May that the investigation began in earnest.

Retired police officer Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son Travis, 34, who were visible on the video, were arrested on 7 May. 

The man who filmed the killing, William Bryan, 50, was arrested two weeks later. 

georgia-chase-deadly-shooting Gregory McMichael, left, and his son Travis McMichael Source: AP/PA Images

georgia-chase-deadly-shooting William Roddie Bryan Jr Source: AP/PA Images

The indictment was formalised today by a grand jury, a group of citizens appointed to weigh how valid a charge is ahead of a trial.

Nine counts, including murder, aggravated assault and false imprisonment were laid against the three men. 

They “caused his death by unlawfully chasing him… in pickup trucks and shooting him with a shotgun,” the document said. 

Source: The New York Times/YouTube

Arbery’s name has been chanted for weeks all over the United States during giant demonstrations protesting violence and systemic racism against African Americans.

He joins a list including George Floyd, who suffocated beneath the knee of a white police officer and whose killing on 25 May kicked off the protests; and Breonna Taylor, shot dead as she slept at her home in Louisville, Kentucky on 13 March by police who had apparently burst into the wrong apartment.

shutterstock_1744776617 Source: Shutterstock/Christopher Penler

COMMENTS

