AIB set to remove cash and cheque services from 70 branches starting in September

AIB IS SET to go entirely cashless at 70 of its branches around the country later this year.

In an update posted on the AIB website this afternoon, the bank said that they were planning on removing cash and cheque services from the banks starting in late September.

This means that cash and cheque services will not be offered either at a counter within the bank or through a machine within the branch.

On 30 September, cash and cheque services will be closed at 36 branches around the country.

Then from 31 October, 34 branches will close their cash and cheque services.

Alongside this, if any of the 7o branches have an ATM outside the premises, this will also be removed.

The branches will no longer have coins, notes, cheques, foreign exchange or bank drafts on site and will be removing all drop and night safes.

Advertisement

AIB say that they are cutting these services due to “falling levels of cash usage and cheque transactions” and the increased use of digital and card payments.

“We regularly review our services to make sure we continue to provide a modern, community-based, sustainable banking service,” reads the AIB website.

“During our most recent review, we decided to change our services in some of our branches.

“We based our decision on falling levels of cash usage and cheque transactions, and a rise in the popularity of non-cash alternatives such as digital and card payments. The cost of security and handling cash has also risen.

“At the same time, we are keeping our branches open in communities, to continue supporting local customers as we do all over Ireland.”

According to AIB, additional banking services will now be made available at every post office in the country, which will also have expanded opening hours and some weekend opening.

Debbie Byrne, the Managing Director of Retail at An Post said that they were delighted to partner with AIB and welcomed the strengthening of their relationship.

“We are delighted to partner with it, providing everyday banking services to AIB customers, six days a week, across our national post office network.

“The positive impact of this enhanced partnership recognises the needs of local communities and helps underpin the future sustainability of the network as we continue to innovate and re-imagine the role of the post office in communities into the future.”