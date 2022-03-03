#Open journalism No news is bad news

AIB returns to profit as discussions underway to buy back some State shares

The bank will pay out €213 million to shareholders, including the State.

By Michelle Hennessy Thursday 3 Mar 2022, 12:41 PM
CEO Colin Hunt said he was "particularly delighted" that the bank is back to paying dividends to shareholders.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
AIB HAS ANNOUNCED a return to profitability in 2021 and confirmed that discussions are underway about a buyback of some State shares.

The bank had a full-year profit after tax of €645 million in 2021, despite uncertainties related to the Covid pandemic. It will pay out €213 million to shareholders.

AIB CEO Colin Hunt said he was “particularly delighted” that the bank is back to paying dividends to shareholders, including the State.

He said the bank will conduct a share buyback of €91 million and is now in discussions with the State about buying back some of the State’s 71% shareholding.

AIB has a 28.3% share of the Irish mortgage market and during 2021 its performing loans increased to €55.3 billion, up from €55.1 billion in December 2020. Non-performing exposures were down, primarily due to portfolio sales.

“We accelerated the delivery of our strategy and expanded our product suite to meet our ambition of being at the heart of our customers’ financial lives,” Hunt said.

“Guided by our social licence to operate, we maintained and extended our position as a leading force for sustainability in Ireland. With a strong track record of delivery, we will build on this platform for growth and continue to simplify, streamline and strengthen our business to sustainably generate value for all our stakeholders.”

