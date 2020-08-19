This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 19 August, 2020
Card spend increase last month in pubs, restaurants and hotels compared to 2019, AIB says

The average card transaction in pubs has increased by 50% since last year.

By Orla Dwyer Wednesday 19 Aug 2020, 12:51 PM
Image: Shutterstock/fizkes
Image: Shutterstock/fizkes

THE AVERAGE AIB card spend in pubs, hotels and restaurants increased by up to 50% in July this year compared to 2019. 

Overall, people spent €19 million in pubs, €30 million in restaurants and €28 million in hotels last month. 

The average card transaction in reopened pubs has increased by 50% since last year. AIB said this may be as a result of the requirement for a €9 meal to be purchased in pubs. 

The average card transaction in restaurants has also increased by 17% and the average transaction in hotels is up 16% compared to July last year. 

AIB card data also shows Cork is the most popular hotel destination for staycations, followed by Kerry.

People in Monaghan and Kildare spent the most per transaction in pubs with €40.95 and €38.28 respectively. 

The head of SME banking at AIB, Rachel Naughton, said the increase in average spend amounts can be linked to “pent-up demand and increased preference for card usage”. 

“After coming to a complete standstill as a result of Covid-19 we saw encouraging signs within the tourism and hospitality sectors in their first month of re-opening as people were allowed travel and visit hotels, pubs and restaurants again,” Naughton said in a statement.

“These businesses will need vital supports over the next twelve months to get them through this difficult period and help them start recovering from what has been a devastating period for all businesses.”

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Read next:

