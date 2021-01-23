AIB customers hit by increase in 'smishing' fraud attacks

AIB CUSTOMERS’ ACCOUNTS have been hit by an increase in “smishing” attacks over text this month.

Bank users have received fraudulent texts that pretend they are from AIB and ask the recipient to click a link because they supposedly need to block a fraudulent transaction, have been locked out of their account, or to click a review.

After the person clicks the link, they are asked to give codes from their Card Reader or share a One Time Passcode, which allows the fraudster to access the account and transfer money.

The bank and gardaí are warning customers not to give away personal details like their Registration Number, Personal Access Code, or card information after clicking a link in a text.

Customers should be aware that genuine communication from AIB will not ask them to click on a link or to not log back into their account, gardaí said.

Gardaí said that “if anyone has received such a call or text message and have disclosed any information, they should contact AIB immediately”.

“AIB customers can find out more information and advice from the Bank’s website. Similar frauds may be perpetrated against customers of other Banks and the same advice applies.

“If you have been approached to allow your account to be used to receive money into it, DO NOT DO IT. Do not withdraw or transfer any money that is lodged. It is stolen money and by doing so you are committing Money Laundering,” gardaí said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“Tell your parents, teacher, report it to your Bank and Gardaí. If you act as a money mule you will be arrested. It’s your name, your ID that was used to open the account. Your card used to withdraw / transfer the money. It may even be your face on the CCTV withdrawing the money.”

Smishing attacks have increased by 132% in the first 20 days of January compared to the same period last year, which gardaí believe will rise as more people realise they were fraud victims.