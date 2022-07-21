AIB to appear before Finance Committee over decision to go cashless at 70 branches

AIB announced they would be going cashless at 70 branches yesterday

AIB announced they would be going cashless at 70 branches yesterday

AIB ARE SET to appear before the Oireachtas Finance Committee early next month over their decision to go cashless at 70 branches around the state.

The bank made the announcement yesterday, which lead to widespread concern across the political spectrum, including Taoiseach Micheál Martin calling on the bank to reconsider.

Chairman of the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Finance, Fianna Fáil’s John McGuinness confirmed this evening that AIB had agreed to appear before the Committee after being contacted earlier today.

McGuinness said that the provincial date for the appearance would be 3 August but said it may change.

He added said that the Committee were also liaising with both Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and the Central Bank around appearing before the committee.

McGuinness said that the “outrage” of the general public over AIB’s decision needed to be reflected, after politicians called for the bank to be called in front of the committee.

Advertisement

Sinn Féin’s spokesperson on Public Expenditure and Reform, Mairead Farrell, said that it was “vital” that both senior AIB figures and Donohoe attend.

“The Minister for Finance needs to set out when he learned of this plan by AIB to withdraw vital services from communities,” Farrell said.

“As the majority shareholder in AIB, what communication did the bank have with the Minister in advance of this decision being made? And what communication has the Minister had with the bank since?

“It is vital that customers get answers to these crucial questions.”

Earlier today, the Taoiseach said that AIB should reconsider its plans, saying that cash was still important to large amounts of people around the country.

“Different generations approach banking in different ways. We are moving towards a cashless society, but that said, there are significant cohorts of people, businesses and towns across Ireland who need this facility.

“They should reconsider, they should reflect on it,” Martin said. “They need to consider the people who have been loyal and strong customers … in particular more senior generations.”