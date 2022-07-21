Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Thursday 21 July 2022
Advertisement

AIB to appear before Finance Committee over decision to go cashless at 70 branches

Fianna Fáil’s John McGuinness said that the provisional date for their appearance was 3 August.

By Tadgh McNally Thursday 21 Jul 2022, 8:18 PM
48 minutes ago 2,992 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5823180
AIB announced they would be going cashless at 70 branches yesterday
Image: RollingNews.ie
AIB announced they would be going cashless at 70 branches yesterday
AIB announced they would be going cashless at 70 branches yesterday
Image: RollingNews.ie

AIB ARE SET to appear before the Oireachtas Finance Committee early next month over their decision to go cashless at 70 branches around the state.

The bank made the announcement yesterday, which lead to widespread concern across the political spectrum, including Taoiseach Micheál Martin calling on the bank to reconsider.

Chairman of the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Finance, Fianna Fáil’s John McGuinness confirmed this evening that AIB had agreed to appear before the Committee after being contacted earlier today.

McGuinness said that the provincial date for the appearance would be 3 August but said it may change.

He added said that the Committee were also liaising with both Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and the Central Bank around appearing before the committee.

McGuinness said that the “outrage” of the general public over AIB’s decision needed to be reflected, after politicians called for the bank to be called in front of the committee.

Sinn Féin’s spokesperson on Public Expenditure and Reform, Mairead Farrell, said that it was “vital” that both senior AIB figures and Donohoe attend.

“The Minister for Finance needs to set out when he learned of this plan by AIB to withdraw vital services from communities,” Farrell said.

“As the majority shareholder in AIB, what communication did the bank have with the Minister in advance of this decision being made? And what communication has the Minister had with the bank since?

“It is vital that customers get answers to these crucial questions.”

Earlier today, the Taoiseach said that AIB should reconsider its plans, saying that cash was still important to large amounts of people around the country.

“Different generations approach banking in different ways. We are moving towards a cashless society, but that said, there are significant cohorts of people, businesses and towns across Ireland who need this facility.

“They should reconsider, they should reflect on it,” Martin said. “They need to consider the people who have been loyal and strong customers … in particular more senior generations.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
@TadghMcN
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie