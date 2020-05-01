This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 4 °C Friday 1 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Worst on record' job losses as over 40% of manufacturing firms cut staff

Some 41% of firms surveyed say they let workers go in April.

By Ian Curran Friday 1 May 2020, 6:30 AM
1 hour ago 5,154 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5087967
Image: Frank Gunn
Image: Frank Gunn

THE IRISH MANUFACTURING sector suffered further “unprecedented declines” in output, new orders and exports in April as global demand shrunk as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a new report by AIB.

The bank’s monthly Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) survey also revealed that the pace of job shedding within the sector “equalled the worst on record” with 41% of firms cutting staff last month.

Output at the firms surveyed plummeted 70% from March to a record low in April and at the fastest rates in the survey’s 22-year history.

New orders also sank to a record low according to the survey, “surpassing the previous nadir set in 2008” with almost two-thirds of firms reporting lower demand for their products.

Fresh demand from export markets also took a hammering in the face of the global lockdown. The volume of new orders from foreign markets fell in April to “well below the previous record low set in February 2009 during the global financial crisis”.

The headline index, which groups together each of these individual results, declined to 36.0 from 45.1 in March.

Commenting on the survey, AIB chief economist Oliver Mangan said that the Irish figures are in line with global trends.

“The flash readings for the Eurozone, UK and US manufacturing PMIs for April show declines to 33.6, 32.9 and 36.9, respectively, similar readings to Ireland.”

“There were some glimmers of hope in the very weak Irish data,” Mangan said.

“There was a smaller decline in the new orders index than in March, while the fall in the future output index was very modest in April, having plunged in March.”

He added that the data is expected to improve as lockdown restrictions are lifted.

Some of the biggest manufacturing firms on the island have been affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Last month, cardboard box-maker Smurfit Kappa shelved plans to pay a €193 million dividend on last year’s earnings citing the uncertainty caused by the pandemic.

In the north, some 72% of manufacturing companies — including aircraft-maker Bombardier — have furloughed staff, according to industry body Manufacturing NI.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ian Curran
ian@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie