Gardaí warn of text message scam telling people their AIB bank card has been compromised

Individuals are then asked to sent the card to one of three addresses.

By Orla Dwyer Tuesday 28 Jul 2020, 10:54 PM
1 hour ago 5,223 Views 4 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/mrmohock
Image: Shutterstock/mrmohock

GARDAÍ HAVE WARNED the public about a text message ‘smishing’ scam from individuals claiming to be from Allied Irish Banks (AIB).  

The scammers lead people to believe their bank card has been compromised and that the card now must be sent to one of three addresses.

Gardaí are urging people not to respond to these texts. They advise to take a screenshot of the message, delete it and report it to a local garda station. 

People are further advised to never click a link in an unsolicited text and to never give away personal data like PINs, card numbers and passwords. 

Gardaí said a financial institution would never request a customer to return their card to the bank in the instance that it has become compromised. 

As part of the ‘smishing’ (SMS text message phishing) scam, people are contacted by text by a person alleging to be from AIB.

The individual is asked to log onto a website in order to receive a new card. They are requested to insert their PIN and other personal details as part of this process. 

Once this is complete, they are requested to send the ‘compromised’ card to one of three addresses, none of which are associated with AIB.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The addresses are: 

  • Security Centre, 164 New Seskin Court, Arena, Whitestown Way, Dublin 24, D24 A260
  • Security Centre, 31 Rathmines Road Lower, Dublin 6, D06 V4Y1 
  • Security Centre, 50 North Circular Road, Dublin 7, D07 V0FY

The Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) is working with AIB and other financial institutions to identify the people involved in this fraud. 

Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

