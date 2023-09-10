Spanish volunteer aid worker killed by missile in Ukraine

A SPANISH VOLUNTEER aid worker was killed in Ukraine after a missile hit the vehicle she was travelling in, Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said today.

“A projectile fell on a vehicle in which this Spanish citizen was travelling. She was working there at an NGO helping with the humanitarian situation in Ukraine and we have verbal confirmation of her death,” he told reporters at the G20 summit in India.

Albares did not provide further information but Spanish media identified the woman as Emma Igual, the 32-year-old director of Road to Relief, a non-profit organisation dedicated to evacuating civilians from the front line in Ukraine.

The NGO said in a post on its Instagram account that a Canadian aid worker was also killed and two others wounded when their vehicle “came under Russian attack” in Chasiv Yar in eastern Ukraine on Saturday morning.

Advertisement

Emma Igual delivering medicine. (Instagram/ Road to Relief).

In “a direct hit, the vehicle flipped over and lit on fire,” it said.

A German and a Swedish aid worker “were badly injured with shrapnel wounds and burns but are now stable in separate hospitals far from the scene,” it added in the post published on Saturday.

At the time, the NGO said the fate of Emma was not known.

The aid workers had left from Slovyansk and were heeded to Bakhmut to assess the needs of civilians “caught in crossfire” in the town of Ivanivske.

Emma was involved in assisting people in evacuations, and delivering medicine to those in need in different areas in Ukraine, amongst other aid efforts.

© Agence France-Presse