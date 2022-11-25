Former British soldier found guilty of manslaughter of Aidan McAnespie

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
A FORMER SOLDIER has been found guilty of the manslaughter of a man in Tyrone over 30 years ago.
David Jonathan Holden, 52, has been on trial at Belfast Crown Court accused of the manslaughter of Aidan McAnespie in February 1988.
McAnespie, 23, was killed in Aughnacloy, Co Tyrone, moments after walking through a border security checkpoint.
He was on his way to a local Gaelic Athletic Association club when he was shot in the back.
Holden denies the offence.
Holden has today been found guilty of the manslaughter of McAnespie.
A bid from Holden’s legal team to have halt proceedings was rejected by a judge in May, when he disregarded the defence’s claim that the case was an abuse of process due to the amount of time that had elapsed since McAnespie’s death.
More to follow…
With reporting by Press Association
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS