Former British soldier found guilty of manslaughter of Aidan McAnespie

A FORMER SOLDIER has been found guilty of the manslaughter of a man in Tyrone over 30 years ago.

David Jonathan Holden, 52, has been on trial at Belfast Crown Court accused of the manslaughter of Aidan McAnespie in February 1988.

McAnespie, 23, was killed in Aughnacloy, Co Tyrone, moments after walking through a border security checkpoint.

He was on his way to a local Gaelic Athletic Association club when he was shot in the back.

Advertisement

Holden denies the offence.

Holden has today been found guilty of the manslaughter of McAnespie.

A bid from Holden’s legal team to have halt proceedings was rejected by a judge in May, when he disregarded the defence’s claim that the case was an abuse of process due to the amount of time that had elapsed since McAnespie’s death.

More to follow…

With reporting by Press Association