This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Monday 11 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Real IRA figure Aidan O’Driscoll 'executed in well-planned hit', Special Criminal Court told

Three men have pleaded guilty to offences.

By Ruaidhrí Giblin Monday 11 Mar 2019, 10:10 PM
52 minutes ago 6,377 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4536012
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

AIDAN O’DRISCOLL was “executed” on a busy street in a “well-planned” hit that was part of an internal dispute between the Real IRA and the New IRA, the Special Criminal Court has heard.

Colin Casey (32) and Daniel Hegarty (24), with unknown addresses, pleaded guilty to four counts of impeding the apprehension or prosecution of the killers of Aidan  O’Driscoll in Cork city more than two years ago. 

A third man, Eoin Morrissey (19), with an unknown address, also pleaded guilty to two counts of impeding the apprehension or prosecution of O’Driscoll’s killers.

O’Driscoll, a senior figure in the Real IRA in Munster, died after he was shot four times on the Old Commons Road, in Blackpool, Cork City on 7 December 2016. 

The Special Criminal Court heard that Casey collected the alleged gunmen from the Redemption Road area of Blackpool after they had arrived in a silver Nissan Almera. He drove them from that location in a white Vauxhall Astra van which he subsequently burned out, along with the Nissan Almera.

Hegarty collected a bag used by the alleged killers in the vicinity of Farranferris, Blackpool in Cork city, which he buried at an isolated location. He also set fire to a Honda CBR motorbike used to transport the bag, and was involved in the burning of a red Opel Astra car.

Firelighters

Morrissey provided Hegarty, his first cousin, with a firelighter which was used to burn the red Opel Astra car. He was also charged with following Hegarty to Inchamay, Naad, Banteer, where the red Opel Astra car was burnt out, so as to provide transport for Hegarty after the burning.

The State was unable to establish beyond a reasonable doubt that the three men knew a murder was to be committed, prosecuting counsel, Ronan Kennedy BL, told the court.

At their sentence hearing today, Detective Sergeant Niall O’Connell, of Watercourse Garda Station in Cork, told the court that the execution was well-planned and preparations had been in place for a considerable amount of time.

Detective Sergeant O’Connell said gardaí believed the shooting was part of an internal dispute between the Real IRA and the New IRA and investigations remain ongoing. He said the garda investigation established that two males were involved in the fatal shooting, neither of whom were Casey, Hegarty or Morrissey.

The detective agreed with Mr Kennedy, prosecuting, that the Old Commons Road was the “heart of Blackpool”. It was a busy area with lots of vehicles and pedestrians passing through it. Children were attending a nearby drama school at the time of the shooting.

He said O’Driscoll had travelled from his employers’ yard to the Old Commons Road at approximately 4.50pm on the day in question where he was to carry out some renovation work at an address that was familiar to him. 

After crossing the road, O’Driscoll was confronted by a gunman who fired a shot into him. O’Driscoll tried to run from his assailant and the first attacker’s gun appeared to jam, the detective said. A second gunman exited the driver’s side of a silver Nissan Almera and followed O’Driscoll across the road.

Detective Sergeant O’Connell said Mr O’Driscoll was shot four times in total. He said three bullets were recovered from his body with the fourth recovered from a hedge down the road. 

“A (fifth, unspent) bullet was found on the roadway which had been ejected from one of the guns,” O’Connell said. 

He said the culprits fled in a silver Nissan Almera before driving to Cemetery Road where a white van driven by Casey was waiting. Casey got out of the van, opened the rear doors, and the people from the Almera got into it, the detective said.

Casey, described as somebody who worked in the motor trade, told gardaí that he drove the white can from his house to Cemetery Road where a number of people “jumped in”. He said he didn’t know who they were. 

‘Under pressure’

He said he was told earlier that day to look for cars associated with O’Driscoll. He said he did what he was told to do and he was under pressure to do it.

Hegarty, a mechanic with no previous convictions, outlined to gardaí how he travelled together with his friend to a location where he was told to wait by the side of the road. A short time later, he was handed a bag which he was to bury. 

He told gardaí that he had an idea what was in the bag but would not say. He said he knew something bad was going to happen on the day in question, but that was the extent of it. 

Morrissey, a mechanic’s apprentice, admitted to his role in the disposal of the red Opel Astra. He said he only realised afterwards that the car had been used in the shooting.

His barrister, Tim O’Leary SC, said his client had no affiliations with or tendencies towards illegal organisations, and had only become involved in events two weeks after the shooting. 

Justice Tony Hunt fixed 12 April at the date for sentence. Hegarty and Casey were remanded in custody while Morrissey was remanded on continuing bail.

Detective Sergeant O’Connell said the garda investigation involved 100 gardaí and the allocation of 1,300 jobs. He said 10,000 hours of CCTV footage was viewed, 63 phones were analysed and over 700 statements were taken. 

He said it was clear from mobile phone analysis that, from earlier on in the day, “all the elements” were in place and vehicles were in position for the shooting.

Comments are off as legal proceedings are ongoing.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ruaidhrí Giblin

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Inquest hears details of Prodigy frontman Keith Flint's death
    67,184  41
    2
    		What would happen to food in Ireland if there's a no-deal Brexit?
    60,691  57
    3
    		Status Orange warning for north-west as Storm Garreth sweeps in
    46,461  21
    Fora
    1
    		Poll: Do you think Dublin should relax its building height restrictions?
    631  0
    2
    		Freshly funded Galway startup CitySwifter is plotting a big expansion push in the UK
    321  0
    3
    		Food officials are concocting a way to sell dairy online to social-savvy mothers in China
    32  0
    The42
    1
    		Birmingham City fan jailed for Jack Grealish attack
    45,448  47
    2
    		Grand Slam-chasing Wales' 'jealousy' adds extra motive against Ireland
    36,658  13
    3
    		In-form Bohemians striker appears on Channel 4 show 'Countdown'
    35,031  17
    DailyEdge
    1
    		J.Lo is engaged, and you'd want to see the size of the ring... it's The Dredge
    6,131  0
    2
    		A look back at Trinny and Susannah's infamous 'Fashion Rules' from What Not To Wear
    6,026  0
    3
    		A lot of people reckon the wrong person went home on last night's Dancing With The Stars
    5,082  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    HEALTH
    Talks between INMO and government to return to Labour Court as union rejects new nurses' deal
    Talks between INMO and government to return to Labour Court as union rejects new nurses' deal
    More improvements needed at Stewarts Care, health watchdog finds
    'We are failing these children spectacularly': Row over drug with 'exorbitant' cost rumbles on
    GARDAí
    Have you seen Celia? She's been missing from Dublin for over a week
    Have you seen Celia? She's been missing from Dublin for over a week
    Man (50s) due before special court sitting today after significant drugs seizure in Navan
    Gardaí fail to notify GSOC about more than half of taser discharges within required 48-hour period
    FRANCE
    Algerian president to drop bid for fifth term in office following weeks of protests against his candidacy
    Algerian president to drop bid for fifth term in office following weeks of protests against his candidacy
    Cian Healy's law knowledge nearly delivers clever try against France
    Analysis: Stander pass sends Earls in for another Schmidt set-piece strike
    IRELAND
    Grand Slam-chasing Wales' 'jealousy' adds extra motive against Ireland
    Grand Slam-chasing Wales' 'jealousy' adds extra motive against Ireland
    Schmidt to consider Ireland selection options for six-day turnaround to Cardiff
    Late lapse the chief disappointment for Schmidt

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie