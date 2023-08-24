Advertisement

Thursday 24 August 2023
Ryan Byrne/INPHO Aine O'Gorman (centre) at the World Cup with Ireland.
# Ireland WNT
Ireland centurion Aine O'Gorman announces retirement from international football
Aine O’Gorman, capped 119 times for Ireland, says time to ‘let the next generation get their chance’ playing for their country.
2.6k
11
1 hour ago

AINE O’GORMAN HAS announced her retirement from international football after representing Ireland at the World Cup.

The 119-times capped defender will continue her club career with Shamrock Rovers in the League of Ireland, but says it’s time to “let the next generation get their chance” playing for their country.

O’Gorman, 34, previously stepped away from Ireland duty before being brought back into the fold by Vera Pauw in 2020.

The defender was also a key figure in the Ireland squad that successfully took on the FAI to ensure better standards and practices for the women’s game in 2017.

“To my team-mates through the years, you are not just talented footballers but more importantly great people,” she wrote.

“We stuck together through it all and I’ve made friends for life and memories to last forever. Thank you to all of the managers and staff members who have helped me at both club and international level.”

