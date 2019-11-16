This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Saturday 16 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Withdrawal of air ambulance 4 days a month 'will not put lives at risk' due to contingency plans, minister says

Charity-funded Irish Community Rapid Response is stepping in after the withdrawal of the Air Corps service out of Athlone.

By Sean Murray Saturday 16 Nov 2019, 1:28 PM
41 minutes ago 1,745 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4894100
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

AN AIR AMBULANCE service based in Cork is set to provide assistance four days a month from a new base in Roscommon to act as cover, after the Department of Defence said it would withdraw its Athlone-based air ambulance for 16 days between now and February 2020.

The Irish Community Rapid Response – which is charity-funded – will base its helicopter beside Roscommon University Hospital for the assigned days. 

The Department of Defence decision comes due to training and staffing issues, it said. The service has been provided on a permanent basis since 2015 by the Air Corps.

The air ambulance based in Athlone deals with accidents and medical emergencies, primarily dealing with incidents in the west of Ireland. 

Speaking on RTÉ’s Saturday with Cormac Ó hEadhra, Minister of State with responsibility for defence Paul Kehoe said the suspension of the Athlone service “will not put lives at risk” due to the contingency plans in place.

This includes the Irish Community Rapid Response and the Irish Coast Guard, he said.

Kehoe said this decision was made on the foot of advice and that it would be “irresponsible” not to accept this advice. 

This move was being taken now because the service isn’t as busy during the winter months as summer months, he said.

“It could not have been avoided,” the minister added. Kehoe refused to say when he was made aware of the issue with the service. 

‘Extremely concerning’

Independent TD Denis Naughten, meanwhile, said in a statement that the support from the Irish Community Rapid Response is “not just to maintain the existing level of emergency air ambulance service but to see it expanded to cater for more patients and over a longer period of time, specifically at night”.

He added: “This announcement is about protecting and enhancing the emergency ambulance service in the Midlands and West of Ireland and I expect further announcements in this area with the publication of the HSE service plan in the coming weeks.”

Fianna Fáil’s defence spokesperson Jack Chambers said that lives were being put at risk by the grounding of the air ambulance operated by the Defence Forces in Athlone.

Chambers said: “This is extremely concerning for the regions which rely on this service to save lives.”

He added that this was an outcome of the “recruitment and retention crisis which Minister Kehoe continues to ignore”. 

Sinn Féin’s health spokesperson Louise O’Reilly also said the government had repeatedly ignored concerns about the system. 

“The air ambulance service is a crucial one and a successful one; unfortunately its success have not been built on and no additional ambulances or staff have been added to the service,” she said.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie