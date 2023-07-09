Advertisement

Dublin Airport
Air bridge collapses at Dublin Airport Terminal Two
No one was injured in the incident.
THE OPERATORS OF Dublin Airport have said that an air bridge collapsed at Terminal Two of the airport this morning.

An air bridge is the raised corridor that passengers walk through while moving from the gate to the aircraft and vice versa.

A spokesperson for the Dublin Airport Authority (DAA) said:

“DAA can confirm an incident which resulted in damage to American Airlines aircraft by an air bridge at Dublin Airport this morning.”

“There were no reports of any injuries to any passengers or crew.”

