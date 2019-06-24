Woman wakes up alone on plane after falling asleep during flight

A WOMAN WOKE up alone on an Air Canada plane after falling asleep during the flight after apparently being forgotten about by staff.

Tiffani Adams, who was flying from Quebec to Toronto, said she woke up in “pitch black” with the plane having landed and apparently been towed away from the airport, after passengers and crew had disembarked.

Her story was posted on Air Canada’s Facebook page by a friend.

Air Canada has apologized for the incident. Adams has said that hasn’t had much sleep since the incident took place on 9 June and is struggling with night terrors.

According to the post, Adams was flying from Quebec to Toronto Pearson International Airport when she fell asleep, aided by the fact that she’d ended up with a whole row of seats to herself.

“I think I’m having a bad dream (because) like seriously how is this happening,” she wrote.

She briefly called a friend but was cut short when her phone’s battery died.

“I’m trying to focus on my breathing and control my panic attack while I attempt to charge my phone by plugging into every USB port I could find,” she wrote, but that proved fruitless because the electricity on the plane was turned off.

After finally finding a torch in the cockpit, she managed to open one of the doors but faced a drop of up to 15 metres to get out of the plane.

She then used the torch to draw the attention of a luggage cart driver, who arrived to find Adams with her legs hanging out of the plane’s open doorway.

“He is in shock, asking how the heck they left me on the plane,” she said. “I’m wondering the same.”

Air Canada told Canadian broadcaster CTV News that it was reviewing the episode but declined to offer further details.