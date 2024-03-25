Advertisement
A stock image of the PC-9 aircraft. Irish Defence Forces
Investigation

Air Corps aircraft safely lands after declaring emergency over Kildare

The pilot was on board a PC-9 over Celbridge when he was alerted by an alarm in the cockpit that the aircraft was suffering a fault at 12.45pm.
15 minutes ago

AN AIR CORPS PILOT declared an emergency over County Kildare this afternoon as his aircraft suffered a fault in its oxygen supply. 

The pilot was on board a PC-9 over Celbridge when he was alerted by an alarm in the cockpit that the aircraft was suffering a fault at 12.45pm. 

He immediately declared a “pan-pan” which is a stepdown emergency from the more serious “mayday”.

The pilot descended down below 5,000 feet so as to prevent hypoxia and he was able to fly back Casement Aerodrome.

The aircraft was on a routine training mission when the incident happened. 

A spokesperson for the Irish Defence Forces confirmed the incident.

“The pilot landed safely and technicians are now investigating the fault,” he said. 

Niall O'Connor
