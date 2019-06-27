RAF fighter jets escort Air India plane to Stansted after suspected 'bomb threat'

AN AIR INDIA Boeing 777 has been diverted into London Stansted Airport following reports of a security alert on board.

The flight from Mumbai to New York landed safely at 10.15am in London and was met by Essex Police who are currently at the scene, according to airport authorities.

The Royal Air Force (RAF) scrambled fighter jets to escort the passenger flight to Stansted.

“The RAF can confirm Quick Reaction Alert Typhoon aircraft were launched this morning… to intercept a civilian aircraft,” Britain’s defence ministry said in a statement.

“The aircraft was safely escorted to Stansted Airport.”

The plane, en route from the Indian city of Mumbai to Newark in the US, made a “precautionary landing” at the airport following a “bomb threat”, Air India said in a tweet that was subsequently deleted.

File Image, Air India Boeing 777 Source: Steve Parsons via PA Images

London Stansted Airport tweeted to announce the runway has since reopened and apologised to those affected by the temporary closure.

“We are very for any delays and disruption caused by the incident, but our first priority is always the safety of passengers and staff.”

It added that the plane is currently parked away from “normal airport operations”.

British reports suggested the scrambled fighter jets had caused a sonic boom heard across the impacted area.

“The Typhoon aircraft were authorised to transit at supersonic speed for operational reasons,” the defence ministry said.

“Any inconvenience caused to local residents is regretted.”

With reporting from © – AFP 2019