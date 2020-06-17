This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 15 °C Wednesday 17 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Spending on air travel more than doubled in the first week of Phase 2

The Government, however, is continuing to advise against booking holidays abroad in the near future.

By Conor McCrave Wednesday 17 Jun 2020, 12:18 PM
58 minutes ago 6,283 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5125344
File image of plane takeoff at Dublin Airport.
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland
File image of plane takeoff at Dublin Airport.
File image of plane takeoff at Dublin Airport.
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

SPENDING ON AIR travel has more than doubled in the last week according to figures from Bank of Ireland despite Government advice remaining that non-essential travel abroad should be avoided. 

An analysis of debit card spending from Bank of Ireland over the past week – the first week of transactions since Phase 2 of the Covid-19 recovery roadmap kicked in – show that spending on air travel jumped by 139%. 

The increase was based on the average spend on air travel during the lockdown between 28 March and 7 June. 

Spending on accommodation also increased significantly between 8 June and 14 June with an increase of 101% compared to the average for the previous 11 weeks. 

In the most recent advice from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, it warned Irish citizens “against all non-essential travel overseas until further notice. This includes Great Britain but does not apply to Northern Ireland [and] also includes all travel by cruise ship”.

In recent days, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said it was “too soon” to book holidays abroad but said air corridors are being considered, through which Irish holidaymakers could travel abroad to specific countries where the virus has been suppressed to a similar level as Ireland. 

Spending 

The analysis of debit card transactions also pointed to an increase in spending in other areas, including take aways, but showed a drop off in spending in other areas such as gaming and online streaming. 

With more restaurants reopening for take away services, the spend in this area increased by 63%. 

Retail stores, including major high street stores, lifted their shutters on 8 June having been closed for almost three months, and spending in this area increased by 56% as a result. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Thousands also returned to work and travel limits were relaxed from the same date leading to an increase in spending on passenger transport including trains, buses and taxis of 115%. 

On the opposite end of the scale, the spend on both entertainment and gaming was down by 11% and 21% respectively. 

Video streaming services were down 13% and spending on groceries, which skyrocketed during the lockdown, began to decline. It was down by 2%. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie