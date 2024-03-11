Advertisement
Shutterstock/ranimiro
Turbulence

Passengers hospitalised after severe turbulence on New Zealand-bound flight

The plane landed at Auckland Airport as scheduled after the incident.
33 minutes ago

THIRTEEN PASSENGERS HAVE been hospitalised after a LATAM flight from Sydney in Australia to Auckland in New Zealand experienced a “technical event” that caused serious turbulence overnight.

Chile-based LATAM Airlines said flight LA800 “had a technical event during the flight which caused a strong movement. The plane landed at Auckland Airport as scheduled”.

St John Ambulance New Zealand said medics were alerted to an incident at the airport and 13 patients had been taken to a local hospital by ambulance.

“We were notified at 3.58 pm and responded with five ambulances,” a spokesperson said.

“Our ambulance crews assessed and treated approximately 50 patients, with one patient in a serious condition and the remainder in a moderate to minor condition,” Campbell said.

The airline said LATAM “deeply regrets any inconvenience and discomfort this situation may have caused”.

AFP
