Saturday 16 September 2023
PA Firefighters seal off the area after the crash outside the northern city of Turin, Italy
# Frecce Tricolori
Child dies after Italian air force aircraft crashes during acrobatic exercise
The plane or parts of the plane reportedly struck a car carrying a family, killing a five-year-old girl.
1 hour ago

AN AIRCRAFT OF the Italian acrobatic air team the Frecce Tricolori crashed on Saturday during a practice run outside the northern city of Turin, killing a child on the ground, Italian media reported.

The plane or parts of the plane reportedly struck a car carrying a family, killing a five-year-old girl. A nine-year-old and the parents were being treated for burns, according to Italian news agency ANSA.

The pilot ejected and also reportedly suffered burns.

Video of the crash shows nine aircraft in two tight V-formations, before one of the aircraft drops below the others and crashes, sending a fireball into the air.

In the video, the pilot can be seen ejecting with a parachute shortly before impact.

The crash reportedly happened after take-off from the Turin Caselle airport, near the industrial northern city. There was no immediate word on the pilot’s condition or the reason for the crash.

The Frecce Tricolori is Italy’s premier team of acrobatic pilots and part of the Italian air force.

They typically perform dramatic flybys at events of national importance, leaving streaks of red, green and white smoke for the colours of the Italian flag. They perform more intricate acrobatics during air shows.

The squad was preparing for a show on Sunday.

In 1988, three aircraft of the Frecce Tricolori collided and crashed to the ground during an air show at Ramstein Air Base in Germany attended by around 300,000 people. The three pilots and 67 people on the ground died. Hundreds more suffered injuries.

- Press Association 

Author
Press Association
