#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Monday 1 February 2021
Advertisement

Going to the airport to leave the State without a valid reason is now an offence

People in breach may be subject to a fine of €500.

By Rónán Duffy Monday 1 Feb 2021, 12:19 PM
52 minutes ago 15,350 Views 35 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5341465
Gardaí are continuing to conduct checkpoints at Dublin Airport.
Image: Twitter
Gardaí are continuing to conduct checkpoints at Dublin Airport.
Gardaí are continuing to conduct checkpoints at Dublin Airport.
Image: Twitter

IT HAS NOW made a specific offence to travel to an airport to leave the county without a reasonable excuse.

The provision was introduced by way of a Statutory Instrument signed by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly on Friday and means that people in breach can now be subject to a fine of €500.

The specific offence was introduced under the provisions of the emergency Covid-19 measures that were passed in the Dáil last year. 

Last week the government sought to clamp down on travel into and out of the country and announced its intention to introduced a system of mandatory hotel quarantine for arrivals

Taoiseach Micheál Martin was specifically critical of people who may be leaving the country and returning for the purposes of a holiday

Gardaí also increased their visible presence at entry points, including checkpoints at airports to ensure people were travelling for essential reasons.

The bolster these efforts, a specific offence is now in force that makes it a penal offence for individuals to “leave his or her place of residence to go to an airport or port for the purpose of leaving the State without reasonable excuse”.

Related Reads

01.02.21 BioNTech-Pfizer to send EU up to 75 million more vaccine doses
30.01.21 FactFind: Is the coronavirus 'partially seasonal', as the Tánaiste has claimed?

Among the reasonable excuses include:

  • to leave the country if not ordinary a resident
  • for work reasons
  • to provide the functions of an elected office holder
  • for educational reasons
  • to attend a medical or dental appointment
  • seek medical assistance for themselves or a vulnerable person
  • to attend to vital family matters (including providing care to vulnerable persons)
  • to attend a funeral
  • to fulfil a legal obligation (such as attend court)
  • child access arrangements 

Regulations surrounding the mandatory quarantining of individuals arriving in the State has not yet been published.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said last week it may take “a few weeks to operationalise” the new travel restrictions. 

The plans would compel people arriving into this country to undertake mandatory quarantine either at home or in a hotel.  “In most cases” people would be quarantining at home.

Persons arriving from Brazil and South Africa or those without a negative PCR test will be required to quarantine in a designated facility such as a hotel, with that quarantine lasting for 14-days.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (35)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie