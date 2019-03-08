This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Friday 8 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Shoreham Airshow crash: Pilot cleared over deaths of 11 men

Andrew Hill said he was “truly sorry” for the part he played in the deaths.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Friday 8 Mar 2019, 3:04 PM
44 minutes ago 2,083 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4530742
PA video grab of pilot Andrew Hill, whose plane crashed during the Shoreham Airshow killing 11 men.
Image: Julia Saqui/PA Wire
PA video grab of pilot Andrew Hill, whose plane crashed during the Shoreham Airshow killing 11 men.
PA video grab of pilot Andrew Hill, whose plane crashed during the Shoreham Airshow killing 11 men.
Image: Julia Saqui/PA Wire

THE PILOT OF a jet which crashed at an airshow in England killing 11 men has said he is “truly sorry” for the part played in their deaths after he was today found not guilty of manslaughter by gross negligence.

In August 2015, aerobatic stunt flyer Andrew Hill’s vintage Hawker Hunter military jet failed to pull up in time after a loop manoeuvre and ploughed through cars on a busy road during the Shoreham Airshow, in West Sussex, England.

The crash at the Shoreham Airshow on the southeast English coast created two fireballs that sent thick, black smoke billowing into the sky.

A total of 11 people died as a result. Hill survived the crash. He suffered head injuries and was placed in an induced coma before being released from hospital a month later. 

Charges were later brought against Hill for the incident.

Today, a jury acquitted him of the charge of manslaughter by gross negligence. He was also acquitted of negligently or recklessly endangering the safety of an aircraft.

In a statement outside the courthouse today, Hill listed the names of the people who had died and referenced others who were injured in the incident. 

“I am truly sorry for the part I played in their deaths and it is they I will remember for the rest of my life,” he said. 

“No justice”

Following the verdict, Sue and Phil Grimstone – the parents of Matthew who died in the crash – released a statement, 

They said that there “seems to be no justice for our son Matthew and all 11 men who died in such tragic circumstances”.

They called into the question the safety of all aerobatic air displays “when there is no doubt concerning any pilot’s ability to avoid becoming cognitively impaired” when performing certain maneuvers. 

“Matthew had no interest in air shows, he could not have cared less. Knowing he died because an aircraft was being flown for fun, for the entertainment of others makes it even harder to bear,” the parents said. 

In another statement, Sarah Stewart, a partner at Stewarts, who represent many of the bereaved families called for a wider investigation into the crash, saying:

“It is now almost four years since the Shoreham Airshow disaster killed 11 innocent men. The bereaved families have had to painfully re-live the circumstances of their loved ones’ death again and again,” she said.

The families want answers and a verdict will go some way towards that. But it is only one part of the jigsaw

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Sleet and snow on the way this weekend
    39,994  13
    Fora
    1
    		Three ways innovators can address gender bias in artificial intelligence
    30  0
    The42
    1
    		10-man Arsenal facing huge battle to reach Europa League quarter-finals after disastrous night in France
    9,299  10
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Cheers to IWD! 10 Dublin bars offering great drinks deals to mark the occasion
    889  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Man found guilty of murdering 90-year-old farmer Paddy Lyons
    Man found guilty of murdering 90-year-old farmer Paddy Lyons
    Man found guilty of abusing his daughter has conviction quashed over his barrister’s error in closing speech
    Sixth person arrested in relation to Strokestown eviction incident
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    Poll: Should Karen Bradley resign as Northern Ireland Secretary?
    Poll: Should Karen Bradley resign as Northern Ireland Secretary?
    Families of Ballymurphy massacre victims refuse to meet Karen Bradley
    Police-killings comments: Karen Bradley says she didn't believe what she said
    GARDAí
    Man arrested and €360,000 worth of cannabis herb seized after van searched in Dublin
    Man arrested and €360,000 worth of cannabis herb seized after van searched in Dublin
    Man arrested over Strokestown eviction incident released without charge
    Man arrested over theft of 800-year-old mummy head from crypt of Dublin Church
    DUBLIN
    Cheers to IWD! 10 Dublin bars offering great drinks deals to mark the occasion
    Cheers to IWD! 10 Dublin bars offering great drinks deals to mark the occasion
    'A completely new scam': Warning over scam that allows online bank accounts to be accessed remotely
    Primark to move 220 UK staff to Dublin - but not because of Brexit

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie