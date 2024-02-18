Quiz: How well do you know Aisling Bea?

AISLING BEA’S LATEST show Alice & Jack premiered on Channel 4 this week, the latest addition to her increasingly impressive portfolio.

Bea, who won the 2020 Bafta for Breakthrough Talent for her performance in This Is Up, stars alongside Domhnall Gleeson, Andrea Riseborough and Aimee Lou Wood in the new romantic drama produced by Channel 4 and PBS. The first episode aired on Valentine’s Day.

But how well do you know one of Ireland’s finest writers, comedians and actors? Take our quiz and find out. If you do well you’ll get an A, or at least a Bea plus! Please ignore that joke and do the quiz.

What is Aisling Bea's full name? Alamy Aisling Beatrice O'Sullivan Aisling Clíodhnadh O'Sullivan

Aisling Deirdre O'Sullivan Aisling Browne In 2013, Bea was nominated for Best Newcomer at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards for her show. What was it called? Alamy C'est la Bea Let it Bea

Queen Bea Bea Yourself Which of these video game series did Bea provide voiceover work for? Alamy Fortnite Red Dead

Halo Assassin's Creed This very low-quality YouTube screengrab shows Bea performing in which Irish comedy show? RTÉ Your Bad Self Don't Feed The Gondolas

No Worries If Not The Savage Eye Which of these medical programmes did Aisling Bea feature in an episode of? Alamy Casualty Holby City

Call The Midwife Doctors Which of these people did NOT star alongside Bea in Riverdance: The Animated Adventure? Alamy Pauline McGlynn Ardal O'Hanlon

Brendan Gleeson Pierce Brosnan Who plays the sister of Aisling Bea's Áine in This Way Up? Alamy Fiona O'Shaughnessy Eve Hewson

Sharon Horgan Caitríona Balfe Who starred opposite Bea in the Netflix series Living With Yourself? Alamy Jonah Hill Seth Rogen

Paul Rudd Jay Baruchel Which of these Kildare landmarks did Bea work at in her youth? Alamy The National Stud Mondello Park Racing Circuit

The Curragh Castletown House Which actors play the titular characters of Bea's new show Alice & Jack? Alamy Aisling Bea and Domhnall Gleeson Andrea Riseborough and Domhnall Gleeson

