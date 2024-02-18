Advertisement
Alamy Stock Photo
BEA QUIZ

Quiz: How well do you know Aisling Bea?

Bea prepared.
0
3.6k
50 minutes ago

AISLING BEA’S LATEST show Alice & Jack premiered on Channel 4 this week, the latest addition to her increasingly impressive portfolio.

Bea, who won the 2020 Bafta for Breakthrough Talent for her performance in This Is Up, stars alongside Domhnall Gleeson, Andrea Riseborough and Aimee Lou Wood in the new romantic drama produced by Channel 4 and PBS. The first episode aired on Valentine’s Day.

But how well do you know one of Ireland’s finest writers, comedians and actors? Take our quiz and find out. If you do well you’ll get an A, or at least a Bea plus! Please ignore that joke and do the quiz.

What is Aisling Bea's full name?
Alamy
Aisling Beatrice O'Sullivan
Aisling Clíodhnadh O'Sullivan

Aisling Deirdre O'Sullivan
Aisling Browne
In 2013, Bea was nominated for Best Newcomer at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards for her show. What was it called?
Alamy
C'est la Bea
Let it Bea

Queen Bea
Bea Yourself
Which of these video game series did Bea provide voiceover work for?
Alamy
Fortnite
Red Dead

Halo
Assassin's Creed
This very low-quality YouTube screengrab shows Bea performing in which Irish comedy show?
RTÉ
Your Bad Self
Don't Feed The Gondolas

No Worries If Not
The Savage Eye
Which of these medical programmes did Aisling Bea feature in an episode of?
Alamy
Casualty
Holby City

Call The Midwife
Doctors
Which of these people did NOT star alongside Bea in Riverdance: The Animated Adventure?
Alamy
Pauline McGlynn
Ardal O'Hanlon

Brendan Gleeson
Pierce Brosnan
Who plays the sister of Aisling Bea's Áine in This Way Up?
Alamy
Fiona O'Shaughnessy
Eve Hewson

Sharon Horgan
Caitríona Balfe
Who starred opposite Bea in the Netflix series Living With Yourself?
Alamy
Jonah Hill
Seth Rogen

Paul Rudd
Jay Baruchel
Which of these Kildare landmarks did Bea work at in her youth?
Alamy
The National Stud
Mondello Park Racing Circuit

The Curragh
Castletown House
Which actors play the titular characters of Bea's new show Alice & Jack?
Alamy
Aisling Bea and Domhnall Gleeson
Andrea Riseborough and Domhnall Gleeson

Andrea Riseborough and Andrew Scott
Aisling Bea and Andrea Riseborough
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Queen Bea
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Part of the Beahive
Share your result:
You scored out of !
You should Bea embarrassed
Share your result:

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Carl Kinsella
carlkinsella@thejournal.ie
@TVsCarlKinsella
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags