Quiz: How well do you know Aisling Bea?

AISLING BEA’S LATEST show Alice & Jack premiered on Channel 4 this week, the latest addition to her increasingly impressive portfolio.
Bea, who won the 2020 Bafta for Breakthrough Talent for her performance in This Is Up, stars alongside Domhnall Gleeson, Andrea Riseborough and Aimee Lou Wood in the new romantic drama produced by Channel 4 and PBS. The first episode aired on Valentine’s Day.
But how well do you know one of Ireland’s finest writers, comedians and actors? Take our quiz and find out. If you do well you’ll get an A, or at least a Bea plus! Please ignore that joke and do the quiz.
