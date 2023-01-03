Israeli minister's visit to holy site sparks condemnation

ממשלת ישראל שאני חבר בה לא תיכנע לארגון מרצחים שפל. הר הבית פתוח לכולם ואם החמאס חושב שאם הוא יאיים עליי זה ירתיע אותי, שיבינו שהשתנו הזמנים. יש ממשלה בירושלים! pic.twitter.com/vgDYBYacJG — איתמר בן גביר (@itamarbengvir) January 3, 2023 איתמר בן גביר / Twitter

SAUDI ARABIA AND the United Arab Emirates were among the nations to condemn a visit by Israel’s extreme-right new national security minister to Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque compound.

The move by firebrand Itamar Ben-Gvir has enraged Palestinians, while the United States warned of steps which may harm the status quo.

“Our government will not surrender to the threats of Hamas,” Ben-Gvir vowed in a statement published by his spokesman, after the Palestinian militant group warned such a step was a “red line”.

Ben-Gvir’s visit comes days after he took office as national security minister, with powers over the police, giving his decision to enter the highly sensitive site considerable weight.

Al-Aqsa mosque is the third-holiest place in Islam and the most sacred site to Jews, who refer to the compound as the Temple Mount.

Shutterstock File photo of the site. Shutterstock

Under a longstanding status quo, non-Muslims can visit the site at specific times but are not allowed to pray there.

In recent years, a growing number of Jews, most of them Israeli nationalists, have covertly prayed at the compound, a development decried by Palestinians.

The UAE, which established diplomatic ties with Israel in 2020, “strongly condemned the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque courtyard by an Israeli minister”.

Advertisement

The US ambassador to Israel, Tom Nides, said Washington “has made it clear to the Israeli government it opposes any steps that could harm the status quo in the holy sites”.

Lying in the walled Old City of Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, the compound is administered by Jordan’s Waqf Islamic affairs council, with Israeli forces operating there and controlling access.

After his visit, Ben-Gvir vowed to “maintain the freedom of movement for Muslims and Christians, but Jews will also go up to the mount, and those who make threats must be dealt with — with an iron hand”.

Alamy Itamar Ben Gvir (right) during a swearing-in ceremony of the Knesset. Alamy

The politician has lobbied to allow Jewish prayer in the compound, a move opposed by mainstream rabbinical authorities.

Israel’s Sephardi chief rabbi, Yitzhak Yosef, wrote to Ben-Gvir today.

“What will people say when they see a minister, an observant Jew, who flouts the position of the rabbinate?” he asked.

While Ben-Gvir has visited the compound numerous times since entering parliament in April 2021, his presence as a top minister is highly significant.

A controversial visit in 2000 by then opposition leader Ariel Sharon was one of the main triggers for the second Palestinian intifada, or uprising, which lasted until 2005.

The Palestinian foreign ministry called Ben-Gvir’s visit a “serious threat”.

Basem Naim, a senior Hamas official, last week warned such a step would be “a big red line and it will lead to an explosion”.

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem deemed it a “crime” and vowed the mosque compound “will remain Palestinian, Arab, Islamic”.

© AFP 2023