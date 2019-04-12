This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 12 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Alabama had to call off an execution at the last minute after it was unable to lift a court order

The bid to stop the execution centred on the inmate’s request to inhale nitrogen gas rather than face lethal injection.

By Daragh Brophy Friday 12 Apr 2019, 11:09 AM
8 minutes ago 653 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4588767
Undated file photo of Christopher Lee Price.
Image: AP/PA Images/Alabama Department of Corrections
Undated file photo of Christopher Lee Price.
Undated file photo of Christopher Lee Price.
Image: AP/PA Images/Alabama Department of Corrections

ALABAMA WAS UNABLE to carry out the execution of an inmate last night after the state was unable was unable to lift a court order in time. 

46-year-old Christopher Lee Price, who was convicted in the 1991 sword-and-dagger slaying of a pastor, was spared lethal injection. 

A federal judge on yesterday ordered a stay on his execution to weigh his challenge to Alabama’s execution process.

A divided US Supreme Court lifted the stay early today, but that came after the death warrant setting his 11 April execution date expired at midnight last night. 

Alabama will have to seek a new execution date from a state court.

Price was convicted of using a sword and dagger to fatally stab Church of Christ pastor Bill Lynn in 1991 as he prepared Christmas gifts for his grandchildren.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey and state Attorney General Steve Marshall said they would continue to pursue the death sentence. 

“This evening, the state of Alabama witnessed a miscarriage of justice,” Ivey said in a statement.

“This horrendous crime left Pastor Lynn’s wife and family to grieve, and now, almost 30 years later, the family is still left with no closure.”

Murder 

Prosecutors said Lynn, 57, was at his Fayette County home getting toys ready for his grandchildren when the power was cut. Lynn went outside to check the fuse box when he was killed, according to court filings.

Lynn’s wife, Bessie Lynn, testified that she was in an upstairs bedroom watching television when she heard a noise. She said she looked out a window and saw a person dressed in black in a karate stance, holding a sword above her husband’s head.

Bessie Lynn said she went outside to help her husband, but two men ordered her back in the house and demanded money and any jewelry and weapons they had. An autopsy showed that Lynn had been cut or stabbed more than 30 times.

A second man, Kelvin Coleman, pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced to life in prison.

The decision to halt the scheduled execution concluded a lengthy evening as the victim’s family and the inmate awaited word about whether the courts would let the state proceed with the lethal injection that was originally scheduled for 6pm.

Family members of the slain pastor, including Lynn’s wife and daughters, had planned to witness the lethal injection.

Price on Wednesday had married his fiance in the visitation yard of the prison, after making a final request to hold the wedding ceremony before his execution.

He ordered two pints of ice cream for his final meal.

Last minute 

Facing a ticking clock and an unresolved legal battle to lift the stay, prison officials announced shortly before midnight that they could not carry out the execution.

The bid to stop the execution centred on Price’s request to be put to death by breathing nitrogen gas.

Alabama in 2018 authorised nitrogen hypoxia as an alternative for carrying out death sentences. However, the state has not used nitrogen in an execution or developed procedures to do so.

Price’s lawyers argued that Alabama’s lethal injection drug combination has led to “botched” executions and that nitrogen hypoxia would be less painful.

US Supreme Court precedent says inmates challenging a state’s method of execution must show that there is an available alternative that is also likely to be less painful.

The state argued in court filings that even though nitrogen hypoxia is authorised under Alabama law, it is unavailable because the state has been unable to “procure the means for executing someone with nitrogen gas”.

Price’s legal team pointed to the fact that Alabama has allowed inmates to select nitrogen as their preferred execution method.

According to the state, 48 of the more than 170 inmates on death row have elected to be put to death by nitrogen hypoxia. Alabama said Price missed a deadline to select nitrogen as his preferred execution method.

The Supreme Court majority, in vacating the lower court’s stay, said that Price had waited too late to bring the challenge.

Alabama has carried out one execution so far this year. In February, inmate Dominique Ray was executed for the 1995 murder of a 15-year-old girl.

Includes reporting from Associated Press 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Daragh Brophy
@DaraghBroph
daragh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie