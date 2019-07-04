This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Thursday 4 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Manslaughter charges dropped against US woman who lost her baby after being shot while pregnant

27 year-old Marshae Jones was shot during a fight last December.

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 4 Jul 2019, 7:47 AM
53 minutes ago 6,769 Views 14 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4709549
Marshae Jones, whose foetus died after she was shot in a fight.
Image: AP/PA Images
Marshae Jones, whose foetus died after she was shot in a fight.
Marshae Jones, whose foetus died after she was shot in a fight.
Image: AP/PA Images

PROSECUTORS IN ALABAMA have dropped a manslaughter charge against a woman who was charged over the death of her foetus after she was shot five times.

27 year-old Marshae Jones was shot in the abdomen during a fight with another woman last December, an incident which led to the death of her five-month-old foetus.

She was arrested on manslaughter charges last week, when authorities argued that she was responsible for escalating the fight that led to her being shot.

The case was decried by rights groups before the district attorney for Bessemer Cutoff, southwest of the city of Birmingham, dropped the charges against Jones on Wednesday.

“There are no winners, only losers, in this sad case,” Lynniece Washington told a press conference, according to the news website AL.com.

Jones’s lawyer Mark White applauded Washington’s decision, which he called “appropriate” for his client and the state of Alabama.

“The District Attorney’s decision will help Marshae continue to heal from this tragic event,” he said in a statement.

The American Civil Liberties Union also released a statement commending the dismissal of charges, writing that the decision came from a prosecutor who was not afraid to use her discretion to apply law and justice correctly.

Jones’s arrest came amid heightened tensions around women’s rights after more than a dozen states in the southern and midwestern United States, including Alabama, passed restrictive abortion laws that are currently being challenged in court.

Alabama’s law, which was passed in May, bans abortion even in cases of rape or incest, equating it with homicide.

The law is set to come into force in November, but is likely to be blocked in court because it goes against the 1973 US Supreme Court Roe v Wade ruling that legalised abortion.

With reporting from - © AFP 2019.

Why have so many US states tightened abortion laws recently? Could a bill end up in the Supreme Court and potentially lead to an overturning of the Roe vs Wade judgement? We recently looked at the ongoing situation in our podcast, The Explainer.


Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie