Oscar winner Alan Arkin dies aged 89

OSCAR-WINNING ACTOR ALAN Arkin has died aged 89.

According to Variety, the American actor’s sons have issued a statement praising their father as a “uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and a man”, who was was adored and will be deeply missed.

Arkin, who also starred in Argo and Glengarry Glen Ross, had an acting career stretching back to the 1950s and was still working as of last year via a voice role in the latest Minions film.

He was probably best known for his role in 2006 comedy-drama Little Miss Sunshine as a foul-mouthed grandfather, alongside Steve Carell, Toni Collette and Paul Dano. At age 72, the role won him an Academy Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role and a BAFTA.

The American actor also received Academy Award nods for The Russians Are Coming The Russians Are Coming, The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter and Argo. During his long career, he worked with directors such as Tim Burton in fantasy romance Edward Scissorhands, Ben Affleck in historical drama Argo and Mike Nichols in satirical black comedy Catch-22. Arkin recently starred in the Netflix comedy series The Kominsky Method, as the agent of a once successful actor, played by Wall Street star Michael Douglas.

Arkin was born in Brooklyn, New York, on March 26, 1934, the son of a painter and a teacher. As well as his three sons and their respective families, Arkin is survived by his third wife, Suzanne Newlander Arkin, whom he married in 1999.

Additional reporting by PA