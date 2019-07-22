This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 21 °C Monday 22 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gone: UK's Europe minister resigns ahead of Boris Johnson's expected election as PM

It’s expected several more high profile resignations will take place in the coming 48 hours.

By Daragh Brophy Monday 22 Jul 2019, 10:13 AM
40 minutes ago 3,930 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4734125

Julian Assange extradition Source: Yui Mok

THE UK’S MINISTER of State for Europe, Alan Duncan, has resigned his position ahead of the announcement of the official result of the Conservative leadership battle tomorrow. 

Boris Johnson is expected to be named as the new party leader tomorrow, and is then set to take over as prime minister on Wednesday. 

It’s expected several more high profile resignations will take place in the coming 48 hours. 

Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond confirmed on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show yesterday that he intends to resign from the cabinet if Johnson takes over due to differences on Brexit policy. 

Johnson, who is widely expected to defeat Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt in the Tory leadership two-way run-off, has said the UK must leave the EU by this year’s Halloween deadline “do or die”. 

Hammond said it was important the new prime minister and his chancellor were “closely aligned” on Brexit and that, if Johnson was named as new PM, he intended to quit on Wednesday before Theresa May tendered her own resignation. 

Earlier yesterday Justice Secretary David Gauke told The Sunday Times he intended to resign from government if the new prime minister pursued a no-deal Brexit. 

He said: “If the test of loyalty to stay in the cabinet is a commitment to support no-deal on October 31 – which, to be fair to him, Boris has consistently said – then that’s not something I’m prepared to sign up to.”

Duncan, a Tory MP since 1992, has served as a Foreign Office minister since Theresa May’s election as prime minister in July 2016. 

He has been a fierce critic of Johnson in the past, last month describing him as a “circus act” in a radio interview. 

Last year, Duncan tweeted that Johnson’s comparison of May’s Brexit strategy to a suicide vest was “one of the most disgusting moments in British politics”. 

He said in his resignation letter to May that he was sorry her time as prime minister had been “brought to an end”. 

He added: “You deserved better, but please take lasting comfort from the knowledge that your self-esteem can, and will forever, far exceed that of your critics.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Daragh Brophy
@DaraghBroph
daragh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie