This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 19 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

More to Ireland den dis? Alan Partridge 'Men Behind the Wire' clip prompts amusement, bemusement

Viewers’ jaws may have dropped a little when the songs were aired – but a joke’s a joke right? Hopefully.

By Daragh Brophy Tuesday 19 Mar 2019, 3:37 PM
10 minutes ago 1,406 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4549953

TWITTER WAS AWASH with people predicting a furious response to the airing of republican anthems like The Men Behind the Wire on an episode of the latest Alan Partridge series last night. 

Fast forward to this afternoon though, and we’re still awaiting any substantial fury. 

So far, the most noteworthy tweet on the affair has come from an Ian Paisley parody account (above) known for its regular satirical DUP-esque posts about, for instance, ‘Londonderry Girls’. 

If you haven’t caught it yet and are wondering what all the fuss is about, the sequence in question plays out at the end of the show Partridge is presenting. An Irish folk singer, also played by Partridge creator Steve Coogan, hijacks the remaining airtime and proceeds to belt out an unrelenting medley of increasingly controversial ballads. 

The initial social media response may have simply been a kind of instinctual shock response at the fact that a song like Men Behind the Wire – written in the aftermath of internment in the early 1970s – was being sung on primetime BBC. 

‘More to Ireland den dis’ 

Respondents to those initial tweets were quick to point out that Coogan has Irish roots, and a pretty spot-on record in terms of his handling of matters pertaining to Ireland.

His best known creation – an unimaginably inept TV presenter who, in this latest series, has made an inexplicable return to the Beeb to co-present an inane daytime magazine show – never seems to fare particularly well in encounters with the Irish, but the joke is always on Partridge. 

Fans of the character will remember how, in a former incarnation, the hapless host had an equally cringeworthy run in with a pair of Irish TV producers – played by Father Ted creators Graham Linehan and Arthur Mathews – who were considering hiring him for a fresh, modern show about a changing Ireland. (Sample Alan quotes: “A good slogan for the tourist board… Dere’s more to Ireland den dis.”, “Could we come live from the Blarney Stone?”). 

Source: BBC Studios/YouTube

Partridge’s sole cinema outing, Alpha Papa, also features a disgruntled Irish radio host played by Colm Meaney who stages a siege at a Norwich radio station.  

Speaking at the time, Coogan said: 

“I’m half Irish and Alan does make all sorts of Irish references. I spent nearly every summer of my life growing up in the west of Ireland and I’m very familiar with Mayo and Cork and west Cork.

A lot of the humour I do as Alan is British prejudice against the Irish which can sound just like jokes against the Irish but it has to be put into the context of Alan’s ignorance which is why we get away with it. Also, the director of Alpha Papa is Irish.

Bearing in mind the adage that analysing comedy is akin to dissecting a frog (nobody laughs and the frog dies), it’s the main character’s unease with, frankly, anything that upends his middle-of-the-road, middle England sensibility that prompts the laughs in Partridge projects. 

As one response to this tweet (above) from BBC Radio Ulster’s main phone-in show put it: 

Terrific comedy. Steve Coogan and his team of writers are superb. Can’t understand why this is controversial. It’s called satire.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Daragh Brophy
daragh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Suspect arrested after three people killed in shooting in Dutch city of Utrecht
    106,389  70
    2
    		'The Brexit destroyer': British papers round on Speaker Bercow after step to block May's vote
    103,997  98
    3
    		'The most frightening moment of my life': Teens describe crush outside Tyrone hotel disco
    69,922  14
    Fora
    1
    		Poll: Do you think rebranding is worth millions of euro?
    358  0
    2
    		Amid many rivals, co-working space Huckletree is taking a 'curated' approach to startups
    269  0
    3
    		HP's Irish chief's crystal ball shows a future of subscription-based PCs
    155  0
    The42
    1
    		‘I would have come from the flats… Brian Kerr gave me the confidence to go into any room and meet people’
    36,549  10
    2
    		Kellie Harrington auctions off belt to raise money for neighbours who lost their home to fire
    28,500  19
    3
    		'The priority is to be a great club coach': Lancaster on easy decision to stay at Leinster
    24,028  17
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Binge-watched Queer Eye already? Here are 8 other Netflix reality shows to keep you entertained
    5,327  0
    2
    		Poll: Are you guilty of leeching off someone else's Netflix password?
    4,621  4
    3
    		"I fell in love with someone else during my long distance relationship - the post office clerk"
    4,319  3

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    GARDAí
    Gardaí renew appeal for information on second anniversary of Tina Satchwell's disappearance
    Gardaí renew appeal for information on second anniversary of Tina Satchwell's disappearance
    GSOC investigating car crash in which two men died in Louth
    €2.5 million contract out for the manufacture and supply of shoes for An Garda Síochána
    DUBLIN
    TV and ticket details revealed for hurling league semi-final double-header in Nowlan Park
    TV and ticket details revealed for hurling league semi-final double-header in Nowlan Park
    Woman who stole over €40,000 from former GP she was caring for jailed for two years
    Most Dublin pubs expect to grow in 2019 as gin trend continues, but they're worried about Brexit
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    'I’d rather take a risk and crack on' - Richard Keogh to play for Ireland with a broken hand
    'I’d rather take a risk and crack on' - Richard Keogh to play for Ireland with a broken hand
    'An argument that was never there' - David McGoldrick explains his recent Irish absence
    'It’s up to me to get positive results and get people smiling again'
    YOUR SAY
    Poll: Should colleges be at risk of losing funding if sexual consent classes aren't provided?
    Poll: Should colleges be at risk of losing funding if sexual consent classes aren't provided?
    Poll: Should every child be taught the words of Amhrán na bhFiann in primary school?
    Poll: Will you be attending a St Patrick's Day parade today?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie